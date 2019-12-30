A CHARITY which mobilises communities to look after each other and tackle food poverty scooped a grant after winning a public vote.

Feeding Families, based in Bishop Auckland, secured £1,000 towards its expansion after it was named the overall winner of Venator's Together Fund.

The Teesside-based global chemical company awarded grants to 40 organisations, following an online public vote in which 75,000 votes were cast across the North East.

After receiving over 5,200 public votes, the charity received the biggest share to support its work connecting donor and recipient families to tackle food poverty.

The grant will go towards training volunteers to make the charity’s work more sustainable for the future, and to allow it to expand its distribution areas to support more people in need.

A Feeding Families spokesperson said: "We inspire ordinary people to do extraordinary things in meeting the needs of those around them who are struggling through difficult financial times.

"We create a culture of kindness to meet food poverty and aim to make sure that no family needs to go without at crisis points in the year.

"By connecting families together we improve wellbeing for both donors and recipients and reach families who are not able to access other services such as foodbanks.

"We operate by matching donor and recipient families who make and deliver hampers directly.

"We also accept food donations from businesses and individuals which we pack in local centres and distribute directly to families or through local charities who work with the most vulnerable in the community."

In 2020 the charity hopes to expand its work and make it more sustainable by training every volunteer online in basic GDPR, safeguarding and health and safety.

It will add more locations to its packing and distribution area and increase holiday hunger meals.

"We will build a stronger support foundation which will enable us to offer the best to families and volunteers," the spokesperson added.

Karen Fenwick, vice president corporate branding and communications at Venator, said: “At Venator, we believe people are stronger when they’re working together, so we’re delighted to reward those who share our value of teamwork. We want to let these groups know that their local community really values and appreciates what they do. Not only does the Together Fund give these local groups an opportunity to gain funding, it also gives them a platform to share the good work that they do. We’ve heard some lovely stories of groups now working together having applied for the fund.

“It has been incredible to see over 75,000 votes cast for such a variety of projects during this year’s Together Fund – over 10,000 more than last year.

“There was a huge number of entries from a wide range of groups, from community gardens and charities to sports clubs and summer camps, and it’s fantastic to see the Together Fund going from strength to strength.”