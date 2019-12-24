TWO long-serving members of staff stepped back in time when they joined a school for its 90th anniversary celebrations.
Governors, staff and pupils – past and present – enjoyed reminiscing, a school choir performance and cake at Copeland Road Primary School, in West Auckland, to mark the occasion. Retired lollipop lady Joan Howard and former governor and staff member Jean Robinson, with 80 years service between them, were VIPs.
The school opened on December 2, 1929 as a secondary modern school and became a primary school in the early 1960s when Millbank Infant and Junior School closed.
Headteacher Lindsey Kidd said: "Celebrating Copeland Road School’s 90th birthday was an important event for the school and its community and it was fantastic to see so many people come to school to share this occasion together. The school building is important but everyone agreed that it is the people inside it that makes it a wonderful school and everyone is looking forward to celebrating the centenary in 2029."