A LONG-TIME community member has been thank for her service after her retirement on Wednesday.

Elizabeth Wood, known as Betty, 81, from Howden-le-Wear has been a volunteer for Crook Neighbourhood Police Team since 1992. Mrs Wood was chairwoman of the Police and Communities Together (PACT) group for 12 years and also part of the Neighbourhood Watch. In that time she has won community awards and helped many in her local area. She was part of the safer homes initiative to install free fire alarms and door security.

“I can honestly say I have enjoyed every minute of it,” the great-grandmother said. “My family have been so encouraging.”

Mrs Wood said she would love to see more young people get involved with the PACT meetings and more people to volunteer with the force.

“I’m proof that volunteering with the police works and I cannot recommend it enough,” she said.

The PACT meetings play a big role in communities and tackle everything from problems with parking to road crossings. John Phelan, a resident of Howden-le-Wear, said: “The PACT meetings she hosts are well attended and this is down to Betty, she’s a big part of the community.”

Inspector for Crook, Teesdale and Weardale, Ed Turner presented her with the awards. He said Mrs Wood would be greatly missed and thanked her for long and loyal service to her community.

“Betty is the epitome of community spirit and has given invaluable service to residents for nearly three decades," he said. "We will all miss her but wish her all the best in her retirement."

The team presented Mrs Wood with flowers and a framed photograph of herself with her favourite former PC, Ian Craggs, who retired in the summer.

Howden-le-Wear Primary School also held a special event in her honour on Wednesday night where dozens of residents gathered to wish her well and say thank you.

More information about volunteer with the police is available at durham.police.uk