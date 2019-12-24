YOUNG carers have been rewarded for their hard work looking after loved ones with early Christmas gifts.

Housebuilder Avant Homes donated 60 presents to young carers in south Durham, as part of Family Action’s Christmas toy appeal.

Throughout the festive season, staff from the company collected gifts for girls and boys aged between seven and 17 which were donated to children and young people who are supported by the services of Family Action in Bishop Auckland.

Founded 150 years ago, Family Action is a leading UK charity working to build stronger families by supporting people through difficult issues including financial hardship, mental health problems, learning disabilities and substance abuse. Its annual toy appeal has been running for ten years and has seen toys delivered to more than 7,000 children across England and Wales.

Gifts donated by staff from Avant Homes North East were given to children involved with The Bridge Young Carers Service.

This group, which is part of Family Action’s Young Carers Service, provides support to children and their families who have challenging caring responsibilities by sharing advice, providing opportunities for young carers to meet other people through the young carers’ forum, arranging carers breaks and supporting children with school.

Project manager Rachel Smith said: “We would like to thank the staff at Avant Homes North East for their kind donation of toys to The Bridge Young Carers Service. The toys will make a huge difference on Christmas Day to the young people opening them.”

Avant Homes North East regional director, Jennifer Tupman, said: “Supporting local organisations and charities within the areas we build is important to us here at Avant Homes, and we’re delighted to be able to donate Christmas gifts to the children who are supported by Family Action and The Bridge Young Carers Service.

“We’re so proud to be able to provide children with something to open on Christmas Day and we hope they enjoy their gifts.”

Avant Homes learnt of the charity's work in the area as it is building 426 homes at its Peerfields development, in nearby Chilton.