THE future of community sports facilities at a cash-strapped school has been secured.

Wolsingham School has announced plans to join the Advance Learning Partnership Multi-Academy Trust, which also runs Parkside Academy in Willington, Whitworth Park Academy in Spennymoor, Staindrop Academy and Hartside Primary School, in Crook.

As part of the arrangement, Durham County Council will write off the school's historic debt at the point of conversion to an academy.

Headteacher Jonathan Ferstenberg said: “We chose Advance Learning Partnership because it would allow for financial efficiency while also preserving our unique character.

“It is the next step in ensuring we provide an outstanding education, including activities like the cadets, music, netball, our huge range of trips and all of our traditional charity projects for many years to come.”

The deal also secures the future of the community leisure centre, which is currently operated by the school on its site.

The school was in a fixed-term contract with Lifestyle Fitness for the provision of leisure activities and terminating the contact would have incurred a financial penalty of about £500,000.

The council has agreed to take over the sport and leisure facility, which costs the school about £40,000 a year to run, under its culture and sport portfolio. The school will still use the centre for sport and PE provision for students.

Nigel Dodds, the council’s strategic manager for leisure, said: “Our Cabinet recently agreed a proposal that would see responsibility for the community sports and leisure provision at Wolsingham School pass from the governing body to our culture, sport and tourism service, and we are working with partners towards the transfer.

“Sports hall staff will continue to be updated on developments when it is appropriate to do so. The school will continue to have access to the sports facilities following the transfer.”

The council has said clubs and activities at the facility will continue as normal.

Durham County Councillor John Shuttleworth said: “This is a good thing as the sports hall was draining the resources of the school, this means more money for the children.”