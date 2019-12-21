A GIANT advent calendar has been created as part of Bishop Auckland Town Team’s Advent Windows initiative.

Lifesize models made by 24 schools and community organisations are being revealed in a different window in the town.

The models have included 13 representations of the paintings of Jacob and His Twelve Sons by the Spanish artist Francisco de Zurbarán, housed in Auckland Castle. They have been cast as wise men, shepherds and other characters from the nativity. Other models include contemporary renditions of Joseph and Mary, an African Angel Gabriel and a lion, lamb and other animals.

They will be paraded through the streets on Christmas Eve. The Great AlterNativity parade starts at the Stan Laurel statue, on the junction of Princes Street and Newgate Street, at 10.30am and will go via Newgate Street, the Newgate Centre, Fore Bondgate and Market Place to St Peter’s Chapel in Auckland Castle at 11.30am. The Bishop of Durham Paul Butler will unveil the last model and the AlterNativity scene assembled, to be displayed at Auckland Castle between December 27 and 29 and January 2 and 5.

David Pott, advent windows coordinator, said: “We are aiming to make Christmas unfamiliar.

“We get used to how nativity scenes should be, but this will definitely be alternative– hence AlterNativity.

" There are a few traditional references, but we guarantee you will never have scene a nativity scene like this one.”

The project was funded by Northern Heartlands, through County Durham Community Foundation, other donors and supported by The Auckland Project.