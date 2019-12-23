STUDENTS have collected a mountain of groceries and toiletries for a foodbank scheme in the lead up to Christmas.

Sedgefield Community College donated more than 1,500 items to the Durham Christian Partnership, which oversees the foodbank project for Sedgefield and Trimdon– proudly surpassing last year’s total of 1,200.

Charity coordinator Paul McGeary said: “Once again our students have taken a lead on a project that is very pertinent at this time of year. The awareness of local foodbanks is something which we promote at Sedgefield Community College and the way the students have embraced the appeal is testament to them.

“For three years now we have supported the project, and we have built on our efforts from previous years, which demonstrates the impact our awareness is having. We have come a long way in a short period of time in educating our students to the necessity of foodbanks for individuals and families like ourselves, dispelling several myths which sometimes cloud foodbank collections.

“This is a fantastic achievement for our students and comes hot on the back of our recent Children in Need charitable collections which saw us donate almost £500 to their appeal. The giving doesn’t stop there, with students also donating to Cancer Research this Friday as we end school for the Christmas break with a non-uniform day.

“We express our thanks to all students, staff, parents and carers for donating at a time of year when the spirit of giving is paramount.”