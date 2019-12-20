RECORD numbers of hampers and toys were donated to charity by Crook’s newest supermarket.

Aldi’s new Crook store, which opened two months ago, has donated 50 hampers and more than £400 worth of children’s toys to the Salvation Army’s Christmas appeal.

The appeal launched last month and provides toys, hampers and presents to people across the region who would otherwise struggle to afford these gifts, and to ensure every child wakes up with something on Christmas day.

Paula Gray, of the Salvation Army, said:“We work with agencies and schools to identify families in need of support.

The foods requested by the Salvation Army were anything from tinned tuna, stew, fruit and veg, to biscuits, jellies and custard.

“It means that families get the Christmas they deserve to have and to give their children something on the morning.”

Generous Aldi shoppers at the new store have supported the appeal by filling more than four large trolleys with more than 150 items of food and toys.

Gifts included soft toys, books, games, socks and slippers.

The Salvation Army received toys for 378 children and hampers for 414 families in Crook, Willington, Tow Law and Weardale.