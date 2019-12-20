A NETWORKING group for artists is inviting creative people to join as it prepares to launch its 2020 directory.
Teesdale ArtNet provides its members with opportunities to exhibit and take part in the annual Teesdale Open Studios as well as providing peer support through networking with fellow artists.
The group recently organised a successful Art Day at The Hub in Barnard Castle and there are plans to hold further workshops in 2020.
Members feature on Teesdale ArtNet website and social media pages.
This year, for an additional fee, members will also have the opportunity to feature in the TAN 2020 Art Directory– a full colour directory of which 4,000 copies will be distributed throughout the North East.
Secretary Judy Caplin said: “Teesdale ArtNet is keen to build on the success of the Annual Open Studios, exhibitions and workshops held this year and we would welcome artists from Teesdale who would like to be part of this exciting and supportive group.”
Membership to Teesdale ArtNET costs £50, or £20 for students.
Those wishing to feature in the new Art Directory need to become member by January 1.
For more information contact Judy Caplin on teesdaleartnet@gmail.com or phone 01833-640077.