A KITTEN who was sick and could barely walk has become well enough to visit a primary school.

After being found in a puddle the kitten, named Evie, was taken in by animal rescuer Christine Kipling, and shortly after became seriously ill.

Evie has since regained strength and has steadily began walking again, so is now able to go outside.

Ms Kipling posts regular updates of the kitten's progress on her Facebook animal rescue page Deliverance.

Treena Bebb, secretary at Stanley Crook Primary School, said: "Having been following Deliverance on Facebook, I thought it would be a nice idea to make up a Christmas hamper with a toy gift card for a raffle in the school to help towards Evie's vets fees.

"Rather than just send her the cheque we invited Christine to meet the children who had donated so generously, and we raised £110 which is amazing!"

Due to Evie's improvement Ms Kipling was able to take the kitten to meet pupils and staff at the school.

Ms Kipling said: "What a lovely bunch of people - teachers, children, headmaster, and our new friend Treena, all made Evie and I very welcome indeed.

"It's very humbling to be supported by such a lovely school, and it's important that we spend time teaching them about responsible pet ownership and animal welfare.

"Evie and I had a great day being back at school reading stories and being with the children."