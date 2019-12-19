WOOLLEN angels have appeared around Spennymoor in the run up to Christmas.
Members of Spennymoor and District Churches Together have knitted the angels and left them around the town to be found by passers-by.
Anyone who discovers one is welcome to take it home, perhaps using it as a Christmas tree decoration or simply as a reminder that someone in the community has extended an act of kindness to a stranger.
Children who collect one can take it along to Spennymoor Police Station at 2pm on Saturday, December 21 when the beat team will give the lucky youngsters a treat as a reward for finding it.