YOUNGSTERS with emotional and behavioural issues worked together with a church group to fill shoeboxes with gifts for children overseas, who would otherwise receive nothing at Christmas time.

Highcroft School, in Cockfield, educates pupils aged 11 to 18 with social, emotional and behavioural difficulties in a caring and supportive environment.

The pupils are always looking for new ways to give something back and support the community.

As part of Operation Christmas Child– an initiative run by international relief and development charity Samaritan’s Purse– pupils spent an afternoon packing up shoeboxes with gifts and treats for young people in need overseas.

They then delivered the parcels to The Well community cafe in West Auckland, which is run by the West Auckland Vineyard Church.

The church team was delighted pupils had made such a fantastic effort to help.

Headteacher David Laheney said: “We are delighted to be able to support such a worthwhile charity, and I am so proud of the efforts that our pupils and staff have made. Charity is all about making a difference in the real world, and Operation Christmas Child puts this at its heart. I would like to thank the West Auckland Vineyard Church for helping to facilitate this brilliant project at Highcroft School.”

Nicola Kelly, managing director at Keys Group, which runs the education facility, said: “Christmas should be a time of giving and generosity, and it’s brilliant to see pupils at Highcroft School showing how it is possible to help others, even if they are thousands of miles away. At Keys Group we are proud to work hard to make a difference to other peoples’ lives, and it is fantastic to see this reflected in the work that everyone at Highcroft has done as part of Operation Christmas Child.”