YOUNG people who hope to inspire their peers and influence decision makers have been getting some inspiration themselves.
Primary school Ambassadors for Community Change from Ferryhill and Chilton travelled to BBC Newcastle to learn how the world of broadcasting really works.
During their visit, the Ambassadors had a go at being a newsreader, weather reporter and radio presenter and even sat on the BBC Look North news desk and sofa.
They also enjoyed behind the scenes insight into CBBC favourites such as Copycats, Hetty Feather and The Dumping Ground.
Glenys Newby from Approach Too, the community interest company that coordinates the initiative, said: “The Ambassadors for Community Change project works with primary pupils to help them develop the skills, knowledge and motivation for participation.
"One of the areas they look at is the role and impact of the media, freedom of speech and the law.
"The Ambassadors usually celebrate the changes that they themselves are bringing about in their community, on this occasion rather than making the news, the Ambassadors saw how news is made."