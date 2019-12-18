A SCHOOL has been hard at work organising and packing Christmas gift bags for a charitable cause.

Youngsters and staff at St John's Catholic School and Sixth Form College, in Bishop Auckland, put together over 200 of the gift bags, working in partnership with the Angel Trust charity, also in Bishop Auckland, which supports projects that enhance and improve the local community and promote good citizenship.

The pupils were given time to work on the project as a team during their Pastoral sessions, during which they showed organisation skills when creating the item lists, with some working independently and others working in a group to collect items for a gift bag between them.

The community efforts of the students, staff, parents, carers, grandparents, former members of staff and friends of the school will support young people in the local community who are in need.

The gift bags were filled with practical items such as hats, gloves, socks, toothpaste and toothbrushes and other toiletry items, as well as small puzzles, playing cards, dominoes, school supplies, hair accessories, make up and jewellery, and students made sure to include sweets and chocolates.

Each gift bag was then marked with a sticker to indicate whether it was intended for a teenage girl or a teenage boy.

Yesterday the bags were collected from the school by Clair McGregor and Joanne Suddick from the Angel Trust, who said they were absolutely delighted that their cars were full to bursting with over 200 gift bags.

Mrs McGregor explained to the year seven pupils that the bags will be delivered to children’s wards, families in need, women’s refuges and homeless teenagers, all within the County Durham area, and will be delivered in time for Christmas.

Linzi Heads, LRC Manager at St John’s School, said: “We would like to thank everyone for supporting this new initiative, we are overwhelmed by everyone’s generosity and we are looking forward to supporting Angel Trust and our local community again in the future.”