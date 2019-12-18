A WEARDALE school has shared the spirit of Christmas with the community after opening its doors for a festive feast.

Last Thursday December 12, Wolsingham School welcomed more than 50 senior citizens to their annual Christmas dinner.

Guests were collected in the school minibus from across the Dale for an evening of chat, a festive quiz and a three-course Christmas meal with all the trimmings.

Headteacher Jonathan Ferstenberg said: “It’s always a pleasure to welcome the community to our school, and it is one of the highlights of the school year.

“Christmas is a time for sharing, and it’s wonderful to be able to share this heart-warming event with local people.

“It is an honour for our staff and students to be able to serve people who have spent their lives giving so much to the school and the community.”

Staff and students at the school worked hard to ensure the event, which is now in its third year, was a success, with kitchen staff preparing a festive feast, while students and school staff helped serve and make the evening run smoothly.

Guests then took part in a festive quiz before hearing the results of the raffle, for which prizes were kindly donated by school staff.

The evening was supported with a donation from Believe Housing Association.

Mr Ferstenberg said: “Thanks to the hard work of our staff and students, it was a lovely evening and a reminder that we are a school at the heart of a community.”