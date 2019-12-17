HUNDREDS of nominations have been whittled down to a shortlist for the Teesdale Business Awards 2019.

The awards scheme, organised by Enterprise House, recognises Teesdale businesses, individuals and social enterprises which have been successful in their field.

Peter Dixion, event organiser, said: “It’s lovely to see so many new organisations and individuals to the Teesdale Business Awards. The shortlist represents a great cross section of the businesses and social enterprise activity and clearly demonstrates the wealth of talent, hard work and enterprise in the area.”

The three finalists in each of the 12 categories are– Best Business sponsored by Jane Ascroft Accountancy Ltd: Chocolate Fayre, Ellipse Fabrications Ltd and The Tees’pot. Best New Business sponsored by Raby Estates: Milbank Arms, The Beauty Loft and Millstone House B&B. Growth Business of the Year sponsored by Business Durham: Chocolate Fayre, Ellipse Fabrications Ltd and Francis Bookeeping Solutions Limited. Most Innovative Business sponsored by GSK: Eating and Living, 999 Fire and Security and Teesdale Cheesemakers. Best Business Trading outside Teesdale sponsored by Equus Leather: Claire International Ltd, Ellipse Fabrications Ltd and Neat Acoustics. Best Social Enterprise sponsored by Federation of Small Businesses: Bright Woods Forest School CIC, Scarth Hall and TCR Hub. Best Community Engagement Project sponsored by Tilly, Bailey & Irvine Law Firm: Chungdokwan TKD, The Castle Players and YMCA Teesdale Community Café. Social Responsibility sponsored by The Greenfields: Teesdale Conservation Volunteers, Teesdale Felt and The Warm Age Wood Company. Best Customer Focus sponsored by Meikles Solicitors LLP: Chocolate Fayre, Janine Barron Sandringham Financial Partners and Serene Spa. Best Marketing Initiative sponsored by Digital Drive County Durham: Chocolate Fayre, Roam and The Barnard Castle Old Photos & Audio Walk. Entrepreneur of the Year sponsored by Newcastle Building Society: Nicola Morse of Eating and Living, Chris Stamp of CA Stamp Grounds and Agriculture and Heidi Varley of Pinks Flower Farm. Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Durham County Council: Joshua Beagle (GSK), Jack Dobson (Ellipse Fabrications Ltd) and Chloe Mason (GSK).

TBA19 coordinator, Emma King, said: “The awards are a fantastic opportunity to celebrate and showcase the successes and achievements of our local business community. Many of the judges have reported what a hard task it has been to reduce the nominations to a shortlist. I am very much looking forward to attending the award ceremony and would urge people to buy tickets, as early as possible, for what will be a great evening.”

The winners will be announced at a ceremony hosted by business advisor John Atkinson and Teesdale businesswoman and voiceover artist Emma Hignett on Wednesday, February 12 at The Witham in Barnard Castle. The keynote speaker will be Duncan Peake, chief executive of Raby Estates.

Tickets are £12 from the Witham Box Office or online at teesdalebusinessawards.co.uk