YOUNGSTERS put on their wellies and high visibility jackets to learn first-hand how to build a house.

The year one class from Chilton Academy were invited by Newton Aycliffe-based housebuilder Homes by Carlton to its Cathedral Gates development in the town.

Children were given a behind the scenes tour to meet bricklayers and other tradespeople to see how houses are built.

Senior site manager Michael Marram said: “It was great to show the children the dynamics of a building site and the various roles and responsibilities involved in construction and house building.

“They were shown the diverse skill set of tradespeople who work within and across a housing development and the huge amount of work involved and activity taking place.

“The group were engaged and enthusiastic throughout the visit and I hope they left feeling inspired to get into the construction sector when thinking about what career path to go down.”

Pupils also saw the firm’s innovative modular house type which reduces construction time, build costs and environmental impact.

Teacher Mrs Dunn said: “It was wonderful to be invited by Michael and Homes by Carlton to receive a tour of the latest housing development they’re working on and see new ways that homes are built.

“The children were suitably impressed with what they saw and took great interest in what Michael had to say about a career in construction and the wide range of jobs available.

"Once back at school, we enjoyed a very interactive session where we spent time drawing pictures of our own homes and looked at what was involved in building the homes we lived in.

“We’d like to express our thanks to Michael and the team at Homes by Carlton for ensuring our visit was successful; the children thoroughly enjoyed it and got a lot out of it.”