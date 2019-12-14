FENCING that was used to turn a former scout hut into dog kennels has been ordered to be ripped down by the County Council.

The hut is located on Colliery Road in Willington and has not been used by the Scouts for about ten years since they moved to Helmington Row. Durham County Council found after concerns were raised over noise and the state of the site, in the spring of 2018. Residents say there have been dogs there for at least two years. The Enforcement Notice refers to 'the keeping of dogs'. The Council has ordered the removal of all animals, enclosures, cages or pens from the building and grounds of the land.