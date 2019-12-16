OLYMPIC gymnast Amy Tinkler helped children learn about the benefits of fresh and healthy food.

The gymnastics star, from Bishop Auckland, visited Crook Primary School, to deliver an inspirational assembly addressing the benefits of eating healthy food and exercising.

She talked to the pupils about her challenging training regime as an Olympian and Team GB member, experience of the 2016 Olympics and took them through. Pupils also got to hold her medals.

The Olympian also presented a donation of fresh fruit and snacks to the school, courtesy of the new Aldi store on Queen Street.

The visit was part of Aldi’s partnership with Team GB and of the retailer's Get Set to Eat Fresh initiative, which aims to inspire 1.2 million five to 14-year-olds to learn about the benefits of cooking fresh, healthy food with their families.

Aldi store manager Steve McGurk said: “Since opening the Crook store in October, we’ve had a really successful couple of weeks. It’s been great to meet more of our new customers and share our everyday amazing products with them.

"I’m also thrilled that we’ve been able to support a local primary school through our partnership with Team GB.”

Miss Tinkler said: “I’ve had a fantastic time with the children, they were an absolute delight. It was great to talk to them about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to prepare your own meals. Hopefully I’ve also managed to inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”