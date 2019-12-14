YOUNG campaigners have inspired a community to donate bags and bags of groceries to prevent people from going hungry this winter.

Pupils from Whitworth Park Academy, in Spennymoor, ran an appeal for help to replenish stock in local foodbanks.

Eight pupils worked alongside housing provider Livin to create a campaign to attract food donations, which will be redistributed amongst local community foodbanks by Durham Foodbank.

The students developed their ideas, designed a flyer and created a competition to increase donations.

Five new household wheelie bins provided by Durham County Council were filled with food donated by friends of the academy, as a result of the campaign.

Livin employees and partners Mears also took part and in total more than 5,000 much-needed items will be put to good use.

Alan Boddy, chair of governors at Whitworth Park Academy and executive director of housing and operations at Livin, said: “Working together has enabled us to reach out to the wider community to promote the need to replenish foodbanks in the run up to the festive period. The students also got the chance to put their ideas into practice with great results.”

The school's headteacher David Stone said: "I am extremely proud of both the effort and enthusiasm which the students involved in the project have demonstrated. This project has had an enormous positive impact on our young people and the local community."