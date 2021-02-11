AN MP has announced his support for ending puppy smuggling into the UK from abroad.
Richard Holden, MP for North West Durham, attended a virtual event with the Dogs Trust.
Dogs Trust, a British animal welfare charity and humane society specialises in the wellbeing of dogs.
It is the largest dog welfare charity in the United Kingdom, caring for over 15,000 animals each year.
The Trust aims to ensure dogs across the country are not being mistreated, and the Trust helps dogs that have been abandoned or given away by their owners to find new homes.
The Trust has 20 rehoming centres across the UK including County Durham's Farplace Animal Rescue.
Dogs Trust has been exposing the abuse of the Pet Travel Scheme through investigations – the Pet Travel Scheme is used by traders to illegally import thousand of puppies every year from Central and Eastern Europe.
Mr Holden said: “I am delighted that I was able to attend the Dogs Trust’s virtual event.
"They are a brilliant charity who do such an enormous amount for animal welfare on a daily basis, and it is time that puppy smuggling was brought to an end to ensure innocent animals are not facing unnecessary suffering."