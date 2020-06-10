A NORTH Pennines visitor attraction will have a new identity after lockdown.

Nenthead Arts and Visitor Centre, on the crossroads to Cumbria, County Durham and Northumberland, will reopen as The Hive at Nenthead on July 4.

The venue opened last year after a £1.7m Heritage Lottery Fund grant aided the renovation of the rundown former Wesleyan Methodist Church.

The management team was preparing for its first full summer but used time in lockdown to plan the venue's relaunch.

It will offer food, private functions and an art exhibition before eventually introducing live events. It also has a new website, signage and promotes the area’s rich mining and social heritage and natural beauty.

Nenthead is one of England’s highest villages, at around 1,500ft, and was one of the earliest purpose-built industrial villages in Britain.

The chair of Nenthead Chapel Enterprise Limited, Sandra Mackenzie, said the previous name didn’t portray the central role the former chapel is once again playing in people’s lives.

She said: “Hive suggests ‘busy, active, creative, building something together’. And that’s what we think the centre is doing and what we want it to do for many years to come.

“We had got into our stride with the café, dining experiences, live music and art exhibitions and word of mouth was spreading. Rather than sit on our hands during lockdown we wanted to make sure that when we came out of it, we had as strong a brand as possible.”

While the UK slowly gets back on its feet after lockdown, The Hive will be concentrating on its café and bookings for private celebrations before it gets back to its full range of live events.

Sandra said: “The health and safety of our visitors, staff and volunteers will, of course, be of paramount importance and we’ll be ensuring the services we offer adhere to the guidelines on social distancing, hand sanitising and the like.

“We’re lucky to have a small outside area for tables and chairs and a large car park nearby which means those who may be taking their first day trips in many weeks will have a place to stop and visit.

“We hope people will choose us as a destination and ‘drive to The Hive’.”

During lockdown, the venue has kept its fans near and far entertained with a series of online features, including a virtual art exhibition and VE Day memories, alongside songs from the wartime era.