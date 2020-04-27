PROPOSAL to create a new guesthouse above a County Durham pub have been given the go-ahead by council planners.

In January, Durham County Council received a planning application for The Railway Crossings at 51 Front Street West, in Wingate.

This included transforming existing residential accommodation on the first floor into five bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms.

Plans also include converting the loft floor into manager’s accommodation.

Applicant Peter Charlton said the pub would continue to operate as such downstairs.

A Design and Access statement, lodged during the planning process, said the rooms would be aimed at travelling professionals, visiting tradespeople and tourists.

It goes on to say: “The proposed use will increase the profitability of the pub and maintain the legacy of the pub being used as a place for overnight accommodation for workers and visitors to the area.

“It is noted that there is currently no B&Bs or hotels within the local area and this will provide a unique opportunity to enhance the attraction of the area and increase revenue for other local businesses.”

During consultation, one letter of objection was submitted raising concerns about noise and traffic issues including vans parking onsite due to the anticipated clientele.

Despite this, Durham County Council’s planning authority approved the guesthouse plan on April 16.

A decision report also addresses the objector’s comments.

It reads: “The nature and scale of the proposed use has been carefully assessed by the council’s noise action team and the proposal is not considered to cause a significant impact on the adjoining neighbours in that the development is unlikely to cause a statutory nuisance.

“The use of the site is intended as short term overnight accommodation linked to the existing pub which results in a high footfall of people given its current use.

“It is not considered therefore, that significant negative impacts on the neighbouring properties would occur that would warrant a refusal of the application.”

Planning officers added that, despite a lack of on-site parking, the pub is in a sustainable location close to bus services.

They also noted that the guesthouse would generate less traffic than other uses, such as restaurants.

Under planning conditions work must start at the Railway Crossings within the next three years.