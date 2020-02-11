A NEW self help group is being launched for people looking for support to face life’s challenges.

Jenny Evans, who runs Rainbows End Coaching with business partner Elizabeth Scott, is launching the Get More From Life evening sessions in County Durham from next Tuesday, February 18 at 7pm.

Fortnightly sessions will be held at Durham Health Food Shop and Cafe, Langley Moor, and will feature guest speakers. Workshops are supported by Jenny and Elizabeth’s Emotional Wellbeing Handbook and cost £8 a session.

Ms Evans, who lives in Willington, County Durham, said: “People increasingly face challenges in their lives, whether at work, at home or in their relationships. The idea of Get More From Life is to encourage people to explore different environments and relationships so as to get a new perspective on issues in their lives.

“We’ll do simple, fun exercises to help people to feel like they are really taking action, giving them something to look forward to and maybe bringing new people into their lives. And they can learn new things about personal wellbeing, without it being ‘preachy’ – and eat delicious cake over a great cup of coffee.

“The aim is to create an informal environment in which people can feel relaxed to share their experiences, while enjoying the support of other like-minded individuals.”

Durham author Stan L Abbott, whose novel The Episode is based on experience of psychiatric illness and techniques for managing mental health, will be the guest on March 3.