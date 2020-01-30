DRIVERS will have to find new parking spaces after highway chiefs approved a raft of plans for new double yellow lines in County Durham.

Bosses at Durham County Council gave the green light to paint restrictions on nine separate stretches of road in Lanchester and Chilton.

Of these, five are planned for Lanchester, where safety concerns were raised about the number of people parking in Peth Bank, one of the village’s busiest junctions.

Dave Wafer, the council’s strategic traffic manager, said: “This is simply people parking right on the junction, compounded slightly by the fact there’s a vet practice there as well.

“There’s already white ‘keep clear’ markings, but that has limited impact and people are generally parking on top of them.”

He added: “In reality, it’s a junction, so whether there’s permits or not people shouldn’t be parking there – the Highway Code makes it clear you shouldn’t park that near a junction.”

Mr Wafer was speaking at this morning's meeting of the council's Highways Committee.

Lanchester Councillor Ossie Johnson backed all the proposals for the village and also raised concerns about parking at All Saints Church, opposite Ashfield Veterinary Surgery, in Peth Bank.

However, objections were submitted by households in the nearby Deneside estate over fears it could force more parking on to already busy residential streets.

Councillors also approved plans for parking restrictions in Chilton and the nearby Chilton Industrial Estate, despite opposition from staff working for the county council’s Care Connect service, which is based on the industrial estate.

A report for the panel detailed 15 objections, mainly relating to a lack of designated off-street parking spaces, but Mr Wafer insisted there is currently ‘sufficient parking’ within the council depot site.

The committee approved all proposed parking restrictions.

In Lanchester they are: Peth Bank – double yellow lines to be introduced on Peth Bank at junctions with A691 Durham Road and Deneside Newbiggin Lane – double yellow lines and ‘no loading/unloading’ restrictions at the junction of Newbiggin Lane and Front Street Front Street – existing double yellow lines around Lanchester Primary School to be extended Kitswell Road – waiting restrictions at school pick-up and drop-off times, 8-9am and 3-4pm, Monday – Friday, in front to All Saints RC Church Manor Grange – double yellow lines at junction with A691 Durham Road

And for Chilton: Durham Road – double yellow lines at Durham Road near the Chilton Community Sports and Social Club Chilton Industrial Estate – double yellow lines on Chilton Way at junctions with Avenue One and the entrance to the county council depot, as well as the crossroad of Avenue One and Avenue Three