X FACTOR star Sam Lavery has joined the cast of a new film project by North-East producer Dean Midas Maynard.

Mr Maynard, from County Durham, has written the script and will produce a short horror called Valentine's Eve.

Yesterday he announced that Miss Lavery, from Coxhoe, would have a cameo role.

He said: “I am over the moon that Sam Lavery has agreed to do a cameo in the film, I can't thank her team enough.”

Miss Lavery reached the final seven of the X Factor in 2016, she then performed every night on the 2017 X Factor Live Arena Tour around the UK and Ireland.

In 2019, she played the part of Whatsername in Green Day's smash hit American Idiot and toured Britain and New Zealand.

Towards the end of 2019, she also worked for Capital FM.

Mr Maynard co-produced and acted in 2014 film The Legend of the Chained Oak, which won best horror short awards at The Bram Stoker Festival, Portobello Festival and Stoke Your Fires and was shortlisted at other festivals around the world. It has also been shown at Horror Con events around the UK. In October 2019 he released The Rag Dolly Returns.

Valentine's Eve will be released on Facebook and YouTube on February 13.