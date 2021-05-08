TRAIN companies have cancelled a number of services across the UK today after hairline cracks were apparently found in some high speed trains.
An investigation is said to be underway after the possible fault was identified in the suspension of some Hitachi 800 trains, Great Western Railway said.
The issue has also affected LNER and Transpennine Express services.
Transpennine Express said: "A number of Class 800 series trains from several train companies have been taken out of service today for checks as a precautionary measure, including our Nova 1 trains.
"This problem is being investigated by the train manufacturer and once trains have been checked, we hope to be able to release them back into service as soon as possible.
"This will affect a significant number of services on our Newcastle to Liverpool route and we are advising customers not to travel on this route today."
And LNER asked passengers not to travel, tweeting:
⚠️ #LNERUpdate Due to a problem under investigation, services route wide are subject to delays and cancellations. Please DO NOT TRAVEL, tickets will be valid up to and including Sunday 16th May 2021 (a new reservation MUST be made). pic.twitter.com/d0RboKh2pK— London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) May 8, 2021
