AN “utterly moronic” driver live streamed himself on Facebook driving one-handed at more than 110mph down the A1(M), a court heard.

Martin Guy Anthony Reed, 27, yelled obscenities about the police who had pursued him through a residential area and dual carriageways in two counties, prosecutor Matt Collins told York Crown Court.

“Why am I doing it?” he asked his Facebook audience. “I am going to be a rebel, **** you.”

Reed, of Princes Street, Shildon, swapped his phone from hand to hand and swerved from lane to lane as he drove.

The 20-minute, 36-mile chase ended when police used a stinger which Reed hit at 100mph and shredded all four tyres of his Citroen C2 supermini, said Mr Collins.

After viewing the Facebook footage, Recorder Richard Woolfall called it an “utterly moronic, but highly dangerous video”.

The prosecution said the video encouraged other drivers to do likewise.

The judge said: “You were thoroughly enjoying yourself as you hurled abuse towards the police. They would have been unable to hear.”

He also saw police footage of the chase which began at 5.30pm on April 9, when officers tried to pull Reed over in Newton Aycliffe.

Reed sped off and overtook stationary traffic as he shot a red light.

On the A167 he hit 100mph and was still doing 100mph as he joined the A1(M) at Junction 59, heading south.

By Scotch Corner he was doing 120mph.

Reed had clearly been high on a large amount of ketamine taken two hours earlier, the judge said.

“This was a persistent and deliberate course of very bad driving.”

The roads were quiet as the incident happened during the spring lockdown but there was still traffic on the A1(M) and other vehicles had to take evasive action.

Reed was jailed for 32 months, banned from the roads for five years and two months and must take an extended driving test before he can drive again.

Reed was on a 20-month suspended prison sentence at the time. He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence and drug driving.

The court heard he had previous convictions for taking a vehicle without consent, driving whilst disqualified and two for drink driving.

Reed’s barrister Thomas Parsons-Munn said the offence happened when he had “instability” in his life and was homeless.

By the time of the court case, he had accommodation, a job and was no longer using ketamine.

“Since the incident, he has shown an ability to address the fundamental issues that together gave rise to this offending,” he said.

The sentence was 12 months for dangerous driving plus 20 months, previously suspended for wounding and assault in Nottingham.