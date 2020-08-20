A GRASS roots football club could be forced to close if new players don't come forward.
Newton Aycliffe Youth Under 13s girl's team have been running for nearly four years, but since the Covid-19 pandemic numbers have fallen and the team now risks permanent closure.
"It's such a shame for the girls if we have to close because they're really dedicated players," coach John Newman said.
"They have all worked so hard to get to the top of their league but if we don't recruit new players we'll potentially have to pull out of our next season because we won't have the numbers to complete."
Currently the team has 11 players and competes in 11-a-side games, but if players become ill or misses the match, the team is forced to pull out or play with a man down.
The team trains at OakLeaf Sports Complex, Newton Aycliffe on Wednesday nights and plays league on Saturday mornings.