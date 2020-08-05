A STRUGGLING animal centre has been given essential supplies to help keep it going.

Wetheriggs Animal Rescue, at Greta Bridge, near Barnard Castle, was given a donation of wheelbarrows, brushes, spades, dishcloths and scourers by wilko Darlington after store workers heard it was struggling because of the pandemic.

The charity, which relies on admission fees to look after its 1,200 animals, had to close during lockdown.

Jerome Saint-Marc, wilko chief executive, said: “We know that independent businesses and charities have suffered hard during the pandemic, and although things are on the up, it can be tough for small organisations to find their feet.

"We’re immensely grateful for the work of charities such as the Wetheriggs Animal Rescue and, of course, wanted to offer our help when we heard of their story."

Wetheriggs volunteer Nicola Lumley said: “We’d like to offer our huge thanks to the wilko Darlington team who have been so kind and generous. The donation has already made a huge difference to the running of the centre and it’s nice to have a wheelbarrow that finally works."

"Alongside helping with the day-to-day operations, wilko’s donation has also given the team a much-needed boost, and the donations of paint have helped to brighten up the enclosures and make the space much more inviting.

"At times like these when businesses are struggling, it is nice to see larger companies help out and the Darlington store team were truly a credit to the business.”

Wetheriggs Animal Rescue has since reopened its doors with limited capacity to maintain safe social distancing measures.

For more information please visit www.wetheriggsanimalrescue.co.uk.