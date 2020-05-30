A FAMILY have spoken out about the importance of cancer charities' support in a challenging times.

Andrea Bunton has raised and donated £200 to Macmillan cancer support after the branch in Bishop Auckland and Darlington looked after her mother, Ann Weir, who had been self isolating because she was receiving chemotherapy.

Ann had her last round of chemo in April but started to feel unwell. She was taken to Darlington Memorial Hospital and she died from lung cancer on Easter Saturday.

The family raised just over £200 in her honour and donated it to Macmillan to say thank you.

Mrs Bunton said: “Macmillan had been great to us, although we never actually saw them because our mother was a very independent woman and would go down to Bishop hospital herself for her appointments.

“Everything happened so fast and we were not expecting it but Macmillan have been there for us so we thought we would do something to give back to them.

“A lot of charities are losing money due to current situation and would like to raise awareness as cancer isn’t going anywhere.”

In a letter to the family the charity said: “We will forward £100 to Macmillan and £100 to support the local lung cancer support group who I know will be overwhelmed with the kindness. Ann was a popular and vivacious member of the group and will sadly be missed.”