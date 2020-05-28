HOSPICES, home learning, providing PPE and emergency food and clothing funds are among the causes which have been helped by North-East Rotary during the pandemic.

Cash and practical help worth more than £50,000 has been donated by the region's 56 clubs since the crisis started.

Rotary North East district governor, Jacqui Molyneux, said: ‘Rotary in the North-East has always helped good causes, organisations and individuals wherever we can – it’s what we’re here for.

"But since the start of the pandemic our 1,300 members immediately pulled out all the stops, not just in terms of giving away a large amount of cash, but giving a great deal of valuable practical help to a wide range of people."

In Darlington, £2,000 was donated St Teresa's Hospice, in Barnard Castle, £400 went to making care packages of food and essential items and in Sedgefield £250 worth of books have been given to children for home learning.

In Chester-le-Street, £925 was given for protective visors for care homes, and in Newton Aycliffe the cash was donated to Junction 17, which provides emergency food and clothing to needy families.

Ms Molyneaux said: "At times like this – when some of our own members are isolated for health reasons – Rotary has pulled together to try and make life a little better for those less fortunate then themselves."