PHARMACIES are being allowed to reduce opening hours to maintain patient safety and staff wellbeing.

The temporary arrangements will see some community pharmacies across County Durham and Darlington close for periods during the day to allow surges in demand to be managed safely.

Kate Huddart, senior pharmaceutical advisor for NHS County Durham Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “Pharmacies all across the UK are currently seeing unprecedented demand for services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Giving pharmacists the opportunity to temporarily reduce their opening hours will not only assist the increasing demand to be managed safely, but will also enable vital work for vulnerable patients to be prioritised alongside allowing staff to clean pharmacy premises, restock supplies, have a break and catch up on paperwork.”

County Durham and Darlington Local Pharmaceutical Committee (LPC) is asking people to help by avoiding pharmacies if they have COVID-19 symptoms, ordering medication as usual and by being patient.

Chief officer Greg Burke said: “Community pharmacy teams are a really important part of the NHS, and like all other NHS workers they are under immense pressure at the moment. We are asking patients and members of the public to take some very simple steps to help protect these teams so pharmacies can continue to carry out their critical roles and ensure that everyone continues to get the medicines, help and support they need, when they need it.”

Opening times for pharmacies can be found by visiting www.nhs.uk

Notices advising of change of opening hours will also be displayed within individual pharmacies.