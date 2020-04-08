A HELPLINE dedicated to offering support and advice to patients who are undergoing cancer care and treatment has been set up.

The cancer care team at County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust has set up the service to offer reassurance for patients during the pandemic.

Macmillan lead cancer nurse Clare Doney, said, “At this unprecedented time, we wanted to ensure that cancer patients have a point of contact, a number to ring if they have questions - about non-urgent clinical concerns, clinics or investigations, and treatment.

"They may also need advice about accessing financial support or want to talk about their emotional wellbeing.

"Undergoing cancer treatment can be complex and worrying.

"Under the current circumstances, we really wanted to be here for our cancer patients – in a practical way.

“We set up the helpline in less than a week and it went live on Monday 6 April.

"Calls will be answered by our Cancer Pathway Navigators and Cancer Care Coordinators who will deal with all queries and signpost patients to other support services where required. They are delighted to be involved and look forward to supporting our patients.”

The helpline will be open 9am-5pm Monday to Friday or a message can be left out of hours.

It is available by calling 01207 594466.

It is an additional line of support and patients can also continue to contact their clinical nurse specialist or email: cddft.cancerhelpline@nhs.net.