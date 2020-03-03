MPs have raised concerns after a mental health trust was judged to have deteriorated.

The Care Quality Commission report into an inspection of Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust, published yesterday, said services "required improvement".

Middlesbrough MP Andy McDonald, who said "significant concerns" remained about the trust.

He added: "The report provides little solace to those who have raised major concerns of late especially around the issue of safety.

"I suspect many observers and stakeholders will no doubt share my perspective that, alongside this report, we also have to consider the ongoing investigations and actions in respect of West Lane Hospital in Middlesbrough which was closed following the tragic deaths of patients."

NHS England is carrying out an independent inquiry.

Mr McDonald added: “I will continue to engage with NHS England in terms of their much awaited independent investigation, but I do expect that the inquiry, whenever it happens, to provide further insights into practices within the trust, certainly in terms of what went on at West Lane but hopefully in respect of other concerns that have also been raised."

"It is immensely frustrating that the investigation is taking so long to establish but if we are to get the full picture at TEVW, the sooner that happens the better for everyone concerned."

Easington MP Grahame Morris said he was seeking a meeting with the trust's chief executive at the "earliest opportunity".

He said: "The Care Quality Commission’s ‘requires improvement’ rating for Tees, Esk and Wear Valley Mental Health Trust is very concerning.The trust must take all necessary actions to carry out the improvements the report has identified."

"I will be seeking a meeting with the Trust’s Chief Executive at the earliest opportunity."