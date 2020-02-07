THOUSANDS of pounds have been handed over to charities following generous donations by pantomime goers.

Donations were made by visitors to Jack and the Beanstalk at Darlington's Hippodrome.

More than £2,000 was donated to both St Teresa's Hospice and Together 21, a project supported by the Pioneering Care Partnership (PCP) in Newton Aycliffe, which works with parents, carers and children who have Down syndrome.

Julian Cound, marketing manager for the Hippodrome, said: "We're always amazed by the amount we raise. We're in a time of great austerity but people still dig deep into their pockets."

St Teresa’s communications and marketing manager John Paul Stabler added: “The Darlington Hippodrome staff are always so supportive in our fundraising efforts and the public have once again been incredibly kind and generous.

“We are proud to be a charity which serves the whole community and we certainly couldn’t do this without the continued and tireless support of everyone who donates.”