THOUSANDS of pounds have been handed over to charities following generous donations by pantomime goers.
Donations were made by visitors to Jack and the Beanstalk at Darlington's Hippodrome.
More than £2,000 was donated to both St Teresa's Hospice and Together 21, a project supported by the Pioneering Care Partnership (PCP) in Newton Aycliffe, which works with parents, carers and children who have Down syndrome.
Julian Cound, marketing manager for the Hippodrome, said: "We're always amazed by the amount we raise. We're in a time of great austerity but people still dig deep into their pockets."
St Teresa’s communications and marketing manager John Paul Stabler added: “The Darlington Hippodrome staff are always so supportive in our fundraising efforts and the public have once again been incredibly kind and generous.
“We are proud to be a charity which serves the whole community and we certainly couldn’t do this without the continued and tireless support of everyone who donates.”