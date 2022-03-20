THE washing up of dead marine life on Teesside beaches could go on according to recent reports as continued dredging is set to bring further pollution to the area.

According to papers by the South Tees Development Corporation, there are indications that further dredging is set to occur this month (March).

Reports suggest that the waste from the dredging will be dumped at a site known as Tees Outer off the coast of Hartlepool.

The current then drags southwards, bringing the waste with it, and possibly resulting in further contamination of fishing grounds and the death of marine life.

A dead seal washed up on Teesside

The news comes after it was confirmed by marine mammal medic, Sally Bunce, that significant numbers of grey seal pups were being born below their birth weight.

She explained that this was due to their fishing grounds being devoid of life.

A DEFRA-produced report concluded that an “algal bloom” was responsible for the mass deaths of crustaceans since October 2021.

However, an independent report, carried out by Tim Deere-Jones, using information gained through FOIs into Defra, the Marine Management Organisation, and the Centre for the Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science, found the pollution was being caused by pyridine.

Pyridine is a hazardous chemical with various uses in industry, agriculture as well as antifouling for marine vessels.

The chemical is released into the environment as a waste product from industrial processes such as steel manufacture, processing of oil shale, coal gas production, cooking plants and incinerators as well as marine antifouling and anti-corrosion applications.

Following the independent investigation and its findings DEFRA announced that it would “continue to examine the ongoing impact of this incident” and further “scientific work” was required.

A spokesperson for DEFRA said: "Further scientific work is required to continue to examine the ongoing impact of this incident and we will continue to update industry on next steps as work continues.

A washed up dead fish

“Significant testing and modelling previously ruled out a number of potential causes including chemical pollution, sewage, animal disease or dredging.

“However, although healthy crabs and lobsters have been recorded in the area, we are aware that there have been reports of further dead or dying lobsters and crabs found in a small number of pots along the North East coast this week, and will be undertaking additional sampling of crab and lobster within the incident area to investigate.”

A washed up dead crab

At the beginning of the month two labour Hartlepool labour councillors called for a financial support package for fishermen whose livelihood has been affected by the lower hauls.

Hartlepool Labour councillor Rachel Creevy, who represents De Bruce ward, said that due to the concern of residents, we have a “responsibility” to ask questions and see “what on earth is going on.”

She added: “Some of our residents rely on fishing for their income, and catches are being reported as having been significantly affected since October last year, with no apparent help for residents impacted by this.”

Labour councillor Jennifer Elliott, who represents Fens and Greatham ward said the councillors had submitted a Freedom of Information Request to ask questions about “what has happened.”

Councillor Rachel Creevy and Councillor Jennifer Elliott

She said: “We’re seeing national press reports about this, and concerns have been raised given the amount of work going on in and around the Tees at the moment.

“We welcome the ongoing investigation, but it is disappointing that it has taken public campaigning across the North East to force this issue."

