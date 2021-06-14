THESE are the neighbourhoods in the area which have reported a rise in the number of new Covid cases in the past week.

A total of 32 postcode areas across County Durham and Darlington have seen cases on the up, compared to the week previous.

Latest Public Health England data shows the eyeopening picture in the seven days to June 8, compared to the seven days to June 1.

It comes as latest data revealed every council across the North East and North Yorkshire had now seen a rise in cases over the same time scale.

That data follows on from the suggestion that the Prime Minister Boris Johnson is likely to delay the easing of lockdown beyond June 21 due to emerging variants.

But Echo analysis of latest data this afternoon found three postcode areas in Darlington and 29 County Durham areas saw an increase in the number of new cases.

This is significantly up from the previous week for both areas, where just five postcode areas between them saw cases on the up.

In the past week, Durham City has seen the area's largest increase with cases up by 28, while the ward of Evenwood, Cockfield and Staindrop has seen cases up by 16.

In Darlington, wards including Faverdale, Heighington & Sadberge, Albert Hill & Red Hall and Bank Top have seen their own increases.

The concerning data resembles the picture nationally as areas right across England are now reporting a rise in cases.

As a result, the PM is expected to tonight appeal to the public to show patience as the easing of lockdown rules face being put back until July 19, at the earliest.

The PM is expected to make such an announcement following warnings that the rapid spread of the Delta variant first identified in India risks a “substantial” third wave.

But to give you an understanding of how the virus is affecting your area - here's the list of County Durham and Darlington postcodes where cases have gone up in the past week.

Darlington

Faverdale, Heighington & Sadberge - 4 cases (up 2)

Albert Hill & Red Hall - 4 cases (up 2)

Bank Top - 3 cases (up 1)

Total: 11 new cases (up 5)

County Durham

Chester-le-Street Town & Pelton Fell - 6 cases (up 4)

Sacriston - 3 cases (up 1)

Benfieldside, Hamsterley & Medomsley - 5 cases (up 3)

Bridgehill, Castleside & Harehope Hill - 3 cases (up 1)

Lanchester - 4 cases (up 2)

Bearpark & Witton Gilbert - 6 cases (up 4)

Gilesgate & Old Durham - 4 cases (up 1)

Durham City - 30 cases (up 28)

Aykley Heads, Neville's Cross & Langley Moor - 15 cases (up 13)

Brandon & Brancepeth - 5 cases (up 3)

High Shincliffe & Bowburn - 5 cases (up 3)

Seaham Northlea & Westlea - 3 cases (up 1)

Murton North & Parkside - 4 cases (up 1)

Peterlee East - 4 cases (up 2)

Shotton & Haswell - 3 cases (up 1)

Horden - 5 cases (up 3)

Peterlee West - 6 cases (up 4)

Ferryhill East & Cornforth - 6 cases (up 4)

Spennymoor West - 7 cases (up 3)

Sedgefield & Bishop Middleham - 3 cases (up 1)

Shildon - 10 cases (up 8)

Evenwood, Cockfield & Staindrop - 19 cases (up 16)

Barnard Castle - 3 cases (up 1)

Crook South - 6 cases (up 4)

Coundon North - 10 cases (up 6)

Bishop Auckland North & Coundon Grange - 12 cases (up 9)

Bishop Auckland Central & West - 4 cases (up 2)

Saint Helen Auckland & West Auckland - 9 cases (up 4)

Bishop Auckland South - 13 cases (up 11)

Total: 213 new cases (up 144)