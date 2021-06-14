A FEMALE pedestrian was seriously hurt when she was hit by a car in an early morning collision.
Durham Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision on the A690 at the weekend.
The incident took place at around 1am on Saturday, June 12, on the eastbound carriageway of the A690 at Rainton Gate, near Houghton-le-Spring.
A black Audi A4 is believed to have hit the female pedestrian, who suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary.
Officers are appealing for anybody travelling on the A690 between 12am and 1am on Saturday to get in touch, and particularly to those with dashcams which may have recorded footage that could help accident investigators.
Anyone with any information that may be of assistance, is asked to contact Durham Police on 101, quoting incident number 26 of June 12.