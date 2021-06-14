EVERY council area in the region has seen a rise in Covid-19 cases in the past week, official figures have revealed.

The stark numbers have shown all 14 local authorities across the North East and North Yorkshire have reported a rise in new cases in the last seven days.

Figures published last night showed almost 900 additional cases were reported across the region in the past week alone, compared to rates from the previous week.

It comes as the Prime Minister Boris Johnson is today expected to announce a four-week delay on lifting restrictions due to rising case rates.

Read more: Boris Johnson to announce June 21 rules at 6pm press conference

The figures, which show the picture in the past seven days to June 8, compared with the previous seven days, showed one area alone had seen a 533 per cent rise.

Covid cases are now up across the entire region Picture: PUBLIC HEALTH ENGLAND

In the region, Northumberland, County Durham, Richmondshire and Hartlepool have seen the largest percentage in new cases in the past week.

Northumberland has seen its cases up by 194 people, the equivalent of a staggering 359.3 per cent rise in the past seven days.

While County Durham has seen its cases rise by 180, the equivalent of a 253.5 per cent increase - its infection rate climbing to 47.4 cases per 100,000 people.

Although numbers are far lower, in Richmondshire the cases there have jumped by 16 - leaving it with an equivalent rise of 533.3 per cent in cases in the past week.

The Government is understood to have already signed off the easing of lockdown measures from June 21 to July 19, at the earliest.

That follows warnings from scientists that the rapid spread of the Delta variant first identified in India risks a “substantial” third wave if it is allowed to spread unchecked.

Tonight, the PM is expected to confirm this as he will appeal to the public to show patience, with one last push to ensure that when controls end, it is “irreversible”.

This is the latest situation where you are as these figures reveal how your local authority area compares across the board.

The situation in your area

In order of Covid infection rates across the North-East and North Yorkshire

NEWCASTLE

​Number cases this week: 285 (up by 142)

Covid infection rate: 94.1 cases per 100,000 people

Cases are UP by 99.3 per cent

NORTH TYNESIDE

​Number cases this week: 188 (up by 34)

Covid infection rate: 90.4 cases per 100,000 people

Cases are UP by 22.1 per cent

NORTHUMBERLAND

​Number cases this week: 248 (up by 194)

Covid infection rate: 76.9 cases per 100,000 people

Cases are UP by 359.3 per cent

SOUTH TYNESIDE

​Number cases this week: 107 (up by 65)

Covid infection rate: 70.9 cases per 100,000 people

Cases are UP by 154.8 per cent

GATESHEAD

​Number cases this week: 129 (up by 57)

Covid infection rate: 63.8 cases per 100,000 people

Cases are UP by 79.2 per cent

SUNDERLAND

​Number cases this week: 152 (up by 97)

Covid infection rate: 54.7 cases per 100,000 people

Cases are UP by 176.4 per cent

COUNTY DURHAM

Number cases this week: 251 (up by 180)

Covid infection rate: 47.4 cases per 100,000 people

Cases are UP by 253.5 per cent

RICHMONDSHIRE

​Number cases this week: 19 (up by 16)

Covid infection rate: 35.4 cases per 100,000 people

Cases are UP by 533.3 per cent

HAMBLETON

​Number cases this week: 29 (up by 11)

Covid infection rate: 31.7 cases per 100,000 people

Cases are UP by 61.1 per cent

MIDDLESBROUGH

​Number cases this week: 42 (up by 3)

Covid infection rate: 29.8 cases per 100,000 people

Cases are UP by 7.7 per cent

HARTLEPOOL

​Number cases this week: 24 (up by 18)

Covid infection rate: 25.6 cases per 100,000 people

Cases are UP by 300.0 per cent

STOCKTON

​Number cases this week: 49 (up by 15)

Covid infection rate: 24.8 cases per 100,000 people

Cases are UP by 44.1 per cent

REDCAR AND CLEVELAND

​Number cases this week: 26 (up by 14)

Covid infection rate: 19.0 cases per 100,000 people

Cases are UP by 116.7 per cent

DARLINGTON

​Number cases this week: 18 (up by 12)

Covid infection rate: 16.9 cases per 100,000 people

Cases are UP by 200.0 per cent