SEVEN local authorities will support Parkrun it was announced.
In a statement of Directors of Public Health from North Tyneside, County Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle, Northumberland, Sunderland and South Tyneside they said: "Following discussions with organisers and thorough reviews of risk assessments, we're pleased to be able to support the return of Parkrun events to the region.
"Organisers have worked hard to put in place measures that keep attendees safe, and we're delighted that residents will once again be able to participate in these events and enjoy the physical and mental health benefits they offer."
The council also urged participants to remain cautious.
The statement went on to say: "We've worked with organisers to provide a consistent approach for our communities, with each location being assessed individually.
"All sites will have similar start times and set ups across the region so there is no need to make long journeys to different Parkrun sites.
"Please minimise travel and attend your nearest Parkrun event.
"You can find this by visiting www.parkrun.org.uk."
The statement also said not to attend, these or other events if you feel unwell, even if you don't have symptoms.