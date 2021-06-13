THE following cases were heard at Peterlee and Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Courts in the last week.
SEAN NUGENT, 34, of Kier Hardy Terrace, Shotton Colliery, caused unnecessary suffering to a tan and white American bulldog, named Apollo on November 3, 2019 and a black and White bulldog named Storm on January 15, 2020. Nugent was given a community order after inflicting blunt force trauma to both pups. He was required to undergo anger management and rehabilitation. He was also made to pay £95 to fund victim services and £720 court costs.
LIAM COLLINS who gave his address as a youth organisation in Wearside, was caught with a kitchen knife in a public place on April 18, 2021. The 20-year-old indicated a plea of guilty was given a community order and made to pay a £95 victim surcharge. He was also made to pay £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.
AMANDA JANE ELGAMMAL, 46, of Proudfoot drive, Bishop Auckland, assaulted a woman on November 11, 2019. She was fined £60 and made to pay £22 to fund victim services.
DANNY EDE, 32, of The Rowlands, Wingate, harassed a woman between May 3, 2021 and May 7, 2021. He bombarded her with threatening texts despite bail conditions banning him from contact. Ede, pleaded guilty and was given a community order and fined £20. He was also made to pay £95 to fund victim services and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.
GRZEGORZ ZYGARLICKI, who give his address as a hotel in east Durham, sexually touched an underage girl at Saltburn Railway Station. The 33-year-old was given a six month prison sentence suspended for 24 months. He was also made to pay £200 compensation and £128 to fund victim services.