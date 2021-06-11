A FAMILY home described as "too good to be true" has gone on the market for the bargain price of £29,950.
The two-bedroom home on Rydal Street in Hartlepool is for sale at just a fifth of the average cost of properties in the town.
Not going to auction, whoever gets their hands on the home will have on street parking, double glazing, infrastructure for central heating - and a private garden.
It has been described as needing a "fair bit of work" but those selling off the home say it could also prove to be the perfect investment opportunity.
The listing says: "The property has a small back garden and all the rooms are a good size, so it would suit a young professional commuting to Hartlepool centre or Stockton.
"And there's future investment coming with regeneration plans being designed to bring more jobs to the area."
Take a look below
To view the home click here
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment