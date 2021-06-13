COULD you be heir to a small fortune? These are all of the unclaimed estates which are currently listed in the North East.

From property and money to even unclaimed personal possessions, you could be entitled to a share of a deceased relative's property.

That's because when someone dies with no will or known family, their property and assets - unclaimed estates - is passed over to the Crown as ownerless property.

A list is then published by the Government and routinely updated to help people who are entitled to come forward and make their claim.

There are hundreds of estates of people who were either born or died across County Durham, Darlington, Teesside, North Yorkshire and the rest of the region.

So we've looked through latest records, which are publicly available, to bring you the most up to date list in our region.

Due to the way the data is recorded, some adresses may fall under historic counties.

Claims will be accepted within, generally, 12 years from the date the administration of the estate was completed and interest will be paid on the money held.

Who is entitled to claim an estate?

If someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will (intestate) the following are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:

- husband, wife or civil partner

- children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on

- mother or father

- brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)

- half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half ’ means they share only one parent with the deceased

- grandparents

- uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)

- half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both

If you are, for example, a first cousin of the deceased, you would only be entitled to share in the estate if there are no relatives above you in the order of entitlement, for example, a niece or nephew.