A BUILDING which has dominated Durham North Road's skyline for decades has finally been reduced to rubble.

Durham Bus Station has been pictured almost flattened ahead of a multi-million pound rebuild, which will see a "transport hub" built on the same site.

Durham County Council has said it will offer more toilets, increased seating and a bigger waiting area once complete by summer next year.

This week, contractors could be seen finishing off work to demolish the former bus station around three months after work first began.

Only a few elements of scaffolding were visible on Wednesday, vaguely resembling the shape of how the bus station once looked.

Picture: SARAH CALDECOTT

As demolition began in March, Councillor Carl Marshall, cabinet member for economic regeneration at Durham County Council, said: “We’re delighted that plans are progressing well on creating this exciting new facility.

"The demolition marks an important step forward on a project, which once completed, will be a huge improvement on the existing site.

“I would like to thank residents and visitors for their patience and understanding while the work is ongoing.

"The redevelopment of the current bus station into a state-of-the-art transport hub for County Durham will not only help support businesses in their recovery from the pandemic but also increase footfall into the city centre, supporting the city’s independent retailers, its hospitality sector, and its indoor and outdoor markets.”

Durham County and City of Durham Parish Cllr, Richard Ormerod previously said: "We've waited a long time for this to happen.

"Working with the council we managed to secure a green wall and solar panels. We will have a building which is safer, greener, more attractive and more user-friendly than the old one."