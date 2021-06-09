AN independent councillor has been elected mayor of a County Durham town.

Councillor Sandra Haigh has been elected as the new mayor of Great Aycliffe Town Council, taking over the reins from Councillor Mary Dalton who stepped down as a councillor at the elections.

Councillor Haigh said she was honoured to take on the new role.

She said: “I was honoured to have been elected at the annual council Meeting on the 19th May 2021 to serve as the mayor of Great Aycliffe for the coming year.

"I will endeavour to promote our great town to the best of my ability, and respect and follow the wishes of the people who have voted for me to represent them on the town council.

"I hope that this year sees a gradual lifting of the coronavirus restrictions and a return to relative normality which will hopefully allow me to get out and meet some of the wonderful people of the town.

"I have chosen to raise funds for the local charity ‘Children’s Blessings’ during my year in office.”

The organisation provides emergency support to parents, carers or parents to be who are living in poverty.

Anyone who would like the mayor to attend any special events or occasions, should contact Sharna Stretch at the town council offices on 01325-300700.