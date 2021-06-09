THE region's neighbourhoods which have seen barely any Covid cases in the past month have been revealed.
Latest analysis from The Northern Echo has revealed the 84 postcode areas across the North East and North Yorkshire where infections are almost non-existent.
The figures are ahead of the planned easing of further restrictions on June 12, where all remaining limits on social contact and lockdown rules could be lifted.
Read more: These are the lockdown restrictions left to be lifted on June 21
Most recent Public Health England data, published last night, shows the areas that have seen fewer than three cases in the past week.
The data compares the infection rates for the region in the seven days to May 6, with the seven days to June 3.
Areas with either zero, one or two cases reported are classed as virus "suppressed," and a detailed breakdown is not published in order to protect the identity of individuals.
Such areas are not flagged up as potential hotspots and are effectively classed as though they do not have any cases.
In the past month in County Durham, some towns and areas including Barnard Castle, Chester-le-Street and parts of East Durham have seen virus figures suppressed.
Meanwhile in Darlington and on Teesside, postcodes including Bank Top, Firthmoor, Harrowgate Hill, Billingham and Saltburn have also recorded little or no cases.
See the postcodes that have reported little or no cases
These figures are from the week leading to May 6, compared with the week leading to June 3 - by each local authority.
County Durham
Barnard Castle
Belmont & Carrville
Benfieldside, Hamsterley & Medomsley
Bishop Auckland Central & West
Brandon & Brancepeth
Bridgehill, Castleside & Harehope Hill
Catchgate & Dipton
Chester-le-Street North
Chester-le-Street South & East
Chester-le-Street Town & Pelton Fell
Coxhoe & Quarrington Hill
Delves Lane & Leadgate
Esh Winning & Ushaw Moor
Ferryhill East & Cornforth
Great Lumley & Bournmoor
Horden
Lanchester
Langley Park & Satley
Newton Aycliffe West
Newton Hall & Brasside
Pelton & Perkinsville
Peterlee West
Pity Me & Framwellgate Moor
Seaham Central & South
Seaham Northlea & Westlea
Shotton & Haswell
South Murton & South Hetton
Stanhope & Weardale
Stanley South
Stanley West & Annfield Plain
Thornley & Wheatley Hill
Trimdon & Fishburn
Tudhoe Grange
Upper Teesdale
Wingate & Castle Eden
Darlington
Bank Top
Cockerton & Hopetown
College & Park West
Faverdale, Heighington & Sadberge
Firthmoor
Harrowgate Hill
Hummersknott
Park East
Pierremont
Rise Carr
Whinfield
Redcar and Cleveland
Boosbeck, Lingdale & Easington
Brotton
Guisborough North
Guisborough Outer & Upleatham
Loftus & Skinningrove
Redcar Town & Coatham
Saltburn
Skelton
South Bank & Teesville
Middlesbrough
Kader
Marton West
North Ormesby & Brambles
Park Vale
Stockton
Billingham Central
Billingham East & Haverton Hill
Billingham South
Elm Tree & Grangefield
Hartburn
Norton North
Rimswell & Bishopsgarth
Roseworth
Hartlepool
Foggy Furze
Headland & West View
Jesmond
Old Town & Grange
Owton Manor
Rift House & Summerhill
Rossmere & Mill
Seaton Carew
Wooler Road
Hambleton, North Yorkshire
Easingwold & Stillington
Great Ayton & Stokesley
Leeming, Pickhill & Thornton
Richmondshire, North Yorkshire
Catterick & Brompton-on-Swale
Leyburn, Middleham & Tunstall
North Richmondshire
Upper Dales