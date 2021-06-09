THE region's neighbourhoods which have seen barely any Covid cases in the past month have been revealed.

Latest analysis from The Northern Echo has revealed the 84 postcode areas across the North East and North Yorkshire where infections are almost non-existent.

The figures are ahead of the planned easing of further restrictions on June 12, where all remaining limits on social contact and lockdown rules could be lifted.

Most recent Public Health England data, published last night, shows the areas that have seen fewer than three cases in the past week.

The data compares the infection rates for the region in the seven days to May 6, with the seven days to June 3.

Areas with either zero, one or two cases reported are classed as virus "suppressed," and a detailed breakdown is not published in order to protect the identity of individuals.

Such areas are not flagged up as potential hotspots and are effectively classed as though they do not have any cases.

In the past month in County Durham, some towns and areas including Barnard Castle, Chester-le-Street and parts of East Durham have seen virus figures suppressed.

Meanwhile in Darlington and on Teesside, postcodes including Bank Top, Firthmoor, Harrowgate Hill, Billingham and Saltburn have also recorded little or no cases.

See the postcodes that have reported little or no cases

These figures are from the week leading to May 6, compared with the week leading to June 3 - by each local authority.

County Durham

Barnard Castle

Belmont & Carrville

Benfieldside, Hamsterley & Medomsley

Bishop Auckland Central & West

Brandon & Brancepeth

Bridgehill, Castleside & Harehope Hill

Catchgate & Dipton

Chester-le-Street North

Chester-le-Street South & East

Chester-le-Street Town & Pelton Fell

Coxhoe & Quarrington Hill

Delves Lane & Leadgate

Esh Winning & Ushaw Moor

Ferryhill East & Cornforth

Great Lumley & Bournmoor

Horden

Lanchester

Langley Park & Satley

Newton Aycliffe West

Newton Hall & Brasside

Pelton & Perkinsville

Peterlee West

Pity Me & Framwellgate Moor

Seaham Central & South

Seaham Northlea & Westlea

Shotton & Haswell

South Murton & South Hetton

Stanhope & Weardale

Stanley South

Stanley West & Annfield Plain

Thornley & Wheatley Hill

Trimdon & Fishburn

Tudhoe Grange

Upper Teesdale

Wingate & Castle Eden

Darlington

Bank Top

Cockerton & Hopetown

College & Park West

Faverdale, Heighington & Sadberge

Firthmoor

Harrowgate Hill

Hummersknott

Park East

Pierremont

Rise Carr

Whinfield

Redcar and Cleveland

Boosbeck, Lingdale & Easington

Brotton

Guisborough North

Guisborough Outer & Upleatham

Loftus & Skinningrove

Redcar Town & Coatham

Saltburn

Skelton

South Bank & Teesville

Middlesbrough

Kader

Marton West

North Ormesby & Brambles

Park Vale

Stockton

Billingham Central

Billingham East & Haverton Hill

Billingham South

Elm Tree & Grangefield

Hartburn

Norton North

Rimswell & Bishopsgarth

Roseworth

Hartlepool

Foggy Furze

Headland & West View

Jesmond

Old Town & Grange

Owton Manor

Rift House & Summerhill

Rossmere & Mill

Seaton Carew

Wooler Road

Hambleton, North Yorkshire

Easingwold & Stillington

Great Ayton & Stokesley

Leeming, Pickhill & Thornton

Richmondshire, North Yorkshire

Catterick & Brompton-on-Swale

Leyburn, Middleham & Tunstall

North Richmondshire

Upper Dales