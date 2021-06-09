A CHILD sex offender blew the chance offered by a judge only last month.

Just a week after being given the 15-month sentence, suspended for two years at Durham Crown Court, Marcia Walker came to the attention of staff at an Oxfam charity bookstore, as she was showing interest in mother and baby care books, portraying pictures of naked infants.

Police were notified and visited Walker at the hostel into which she had moved following the transgender inmate’s release from Durham Prison.

Nicholas Hall, prosecuting, said a search revealed various books containing more photos of naked children, while secreted about her clothing were further images of youngsters, concentrating on their genital areas.

Walker was arrested and made no comment.

Mr Hall said Walker was subject of an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) prohibiting her possessing indecent images of children as her past offences include gross indecency with a female child, two offences of raping a girl, plus possession and distribution of indecent images of children.

Walker, 47, who was living in a hostel in Guildford, Surrey, last month, admitted breaching the SHPO.

Now in HMP High Down, in Surrey, she chose not to appear on the video link for the hearing at Durham.

Fiona Lamb, mitigating, said Walker was protesting at being detained in a male prison when she is now female, as she cannot be brought into contact with male inmates, restricting her opportunity to take up activities.

Miss Lamb said the defendant’s refusal to appear was also due to her mourning the anniversary of the death of a sibling.

Referring to the offence, Miss Lamb said: “There’s little I can say. It was made clear to her what would happen if she breached the suspended sentence.”

Judge Ray Singh, said: “She appeared before me only on May 4 when I took into account all the personal difficulties she faced.

“The words I used in sentencing her were that I would give her a chance to show she had reformed and would comply with the terms of the order as there may have been work that could be carried out with her.

“I was wrong to give her that chance. This was a flagrant breach of the order imposed.”

Judge Singh jailed Walker for a total of 34 months, including ten months from the suspended sentence.

The SHPO remains in place, “until further order”.