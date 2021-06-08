THE North East could lose two MPs if proposals to change constituency boundaries across the UK are approved.

An independent review, aimed at making constituencies around the country more equal in terms of population size, has proposed reducing the number of MPs in the region from 29 to 27.

The Boundary Commission for England says it is required by law to recommend constituencies containing between 69,724 and 77,062 electors.

The majority of seats in our region would have their boundaries altered in some way.

People are now being asked for their views on these initial plans. Final proposals are due to be published in 2023, with the intention that changes are made in time for the next general election.

What does it mean for the North East?

The review states the North East has been allocated 27 constituencies – a reduction of two from the current number. Their proposals leave two of the existing 29 constituencies wholly unchanged, and 11 with only minor substantive changes of one to two wards.

North Tyneside, currently represented by Labour's Mary Glindon, and Houghton and Sunderland South, where Labour's Bridget Phillipson is currently the MP, would be absorbed into other constituencies.

North Yorkshire would have an extra seat, taking in parts of West Yorkshire, named Wetherby and Easingwold.

Another significant change would see Blyth and Ashington become part of the same constituency, with Cramlington joining a seat with Whitley Bay.

What would the new seats be?

Berwick and Morpeth

Bishop Auckland

Blaydon

Blyth and Ashington

City of Durham

Darlington

Gateshead

Hartlepool

Hexham

Jarrow and Sunderland West

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland

Newcastle upon Tyne East

Newcastle upon Tyne North

Newcastle upon Tyne West

Newton Aycliffe and Sedgefield

North Durham

North West Durham

Redcar and Eston

Seaham and Peterlee

South Shields

Stockton North

Stockton West

Sunderland Central

Tynemouth

Washington and Sunderland South West

Whitley Bay and Cramlington

What is the impact nationally?

Sir Keir Starmer will see his parliamentary boundaries substantially redrawn, while the seats of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak will remain largely unchanged

England is set to gain 10 additional seats at the expense of Wales, which is due to lose eight, and Scotland, which will be down two.

Of the 533 existing English constituencies, fewer than 10% will remain unchanged under the proposals.

Commission secretary Tim Bowden said: “Today’s proposals mark the first time people get to see what the new map of parliamentary constituencies might look like. But they are just the commission’s initial thoughts.

“We want to hear the views of the public to ensure that we get the new boundaries for Parliamentary constituencies right.”

The Boundary Commissions for Scotland and Wales will publish their proposals separately.