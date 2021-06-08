TIP offs from the public led police to two cannabis farms in the Bishop Auckland area.
Officers from Bishop Auckland Neighbourhood Policing Team attended properties in the town and nearby Coundon and found grows inside each one, which were then dismantled and destroyed.
A Durham police spokeswoman said: "Police were called to reports of suspicious activity at an address on Edward Street, Bishop Auckland, on June 2 shortly after 9pm.
"Officers attended and seized around 80 cannabis plants.
"Enquires are now ongoing."
The second discovery was made on June 5, after officers were called to an address on Rosemount Road at 11.30am following reports of suspicious activity.
The spokeswoman added: "Officers attended and located a cannabis grow and a man inside.
"A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of production of class B and has since been charged."
